Although Saudi Arabia and Israel have been in the news for cosying up in the wake of a resurgent Iran, Tel Aviv dealt Riyadh a diplomatic blow by criticising the US government's plan to sell nuclear technology to the Sunni-majority kingdom.

Saudi has a long-standing aim to build both energy and military capacity from nuclear technology, and Riyadh has already signed several cooperation agreements with France and China.

Saudi Arabia and France signed three nuclear-related cooperation agreements in Paris on June 24 2018. One involves carrying out a feasibility survey for the construction of two power reactors in the country and the other two touch upon various logistics.

China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) to develop existing cooperation between the two countries to search for and estimate uranium and thorium resources.

Since 2018, the US administration has shown an interest in helping Saudi realise its nuclear dream by offering knowledge and workforce to the kingdom.

"We cannot live in a situation where Iran has nuclear weapons and we don't," a senior Saudi diplomat was quoted as saying in The Guardian.

Israel turned out to be a stumbling block, however, Tel Aviv objected to the US transferring nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, even though the two countries have forged an alliance of convenience in light of Iran making inroads into Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, using its militias to change power dynamics in the entire Middle East.

This is not the first time Israel has reacted negatively to Saudi's nuclear ambition. In March 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned US President Donald Trump against selling nuclear reactors to the kingdom. Riyadh had been negotiating the purchase of 17 nuclear reactors with Washington.

Trump reportedly refused to entertain Netanyahu's demand as the president felt that if he didn't move fast enough Saudi could fall into Chinese or Russian hands since both countries have shown a readiness to build Saudi's nuclear projects, according to senior Israeli officials.

Starting with the Obama presidency, Riyadh and Tel Aviv worked behind the scenes, away from the media glare, to build relations even though they have no formal ties due to the long-standing Palestinian issue.