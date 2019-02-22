Tens of thousands gathered at rallies throughout Slovakia last night in remembrance of 27-year-old journalist Jan Kuciak on the first anniversary of his killing.

Kuciak, who was investigating tax fraud of several politically-connected businessmen, was found shot dead along with his fiancee Martina Kusnirova at their home last year, sparking mass protests that would lead to the resignation of former prime minister Robert Fico.

One year later, Slovaks are still waiting for justice for the journalist as it remains unknown who is responsible for the murder.

In Bratislava, an estimated 20,000-30,000 gathered holding placards and illuminated mobile phones to demand a full and independent police investigation, accusing the government of interfering in the matter. Speaking to the crowd chanting “We are with you”, Jozef Kuciak, Jan Kuciak’s father, echoed those calls.

“Everyone can make their own judgement about what kind of democracy we live in and whom should actually apologise,” he said.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an organisation Kuciak collaborated with, believe that the government was guilty of leaking Kuciak's Freedom of Information requests ahead of his death. At the time of his death, Kuciak had been investigating an alleged connection between Italy's 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate and high-ranking officials in the Slovak government. The story was published posthumously by Kuciak's news outlet, Aktuality.

"Even though the gathering was meant as a commemorative event, it definitely was a protest gathering,” said Michaela Terenzani, editor-in-chief of English-language newspaperThe Slovak Spectator.

“A year after the murder, politicians should be working to provide journalists with better protection and to ensure that the police and judicial authorities are operating in a completely independent manner,” Pauline Ades-Mevel, head of the EU-Balkans desk for Paris-based non-profit group Reporters Without Borders, wrote in a statement.