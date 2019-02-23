Yellow Vest protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday for a 15th straight weekend of demonstrations, trying to re-energise supporters while tamping down on the violence and anti-Semitism in the movement’s ranks.

Hundreds gathered at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris for a march through well-off neighbourhoods to protest government policies they see as favouring the rich. It was among many rallies and marches planned around Paris and in other cities.

Five separate demonstrations were organised in the French capital.

Support for the movement has ebbed in recent weeks as it has splintered and outbreaks of violence continue.

Online announcements for Saturday's marches appealed for peaceful action, and one of the weekend protests aimed to stand up against anti-Semitism.