WORLD
4 MIN READ
Order evicting over a million Indian forest dwellers sparks protests
Indigenous people protest against a court order to evict more than 1.3 million tribals accused of encroaching on forest lands.
Order evicting over a million Indian forest dwellers sparks protests
India's 104 million tribal people – also known as Adivasis, or "original inhabitants" – make up less than 10 percent of the country's population. / Reuters
February 25, 2019

Indigenous people waved flags and shouted slogans in eastern India on Monday to protest a court order evicting more than one million indigenous families accused of encroaching on forest lands, witnesses said.

The Supreme Court issued an order on February 13 to evict forest dwellers in 21 states, where over 1.3 million land claims, each potentially representing a household, had been rejected.

State governments had rejected the claims made under a forest rights law. Some environmental groups that had argued the claims threatened forest conservation efforts had filed the initial petition seeking removal of the alleged encroachers.

Also on Monday, campaigners said they will petition and protest against the court order.

Order risks indigenous groups

The court order highlights the risks faced by India's underprivileged lower castes and indigenous groups as the country of 1.3 billion people pursues higher economic growth and development.

Protesters marched to the city of Behrampur in the state of Odisha on Monday. Many waved placards, including one that said: "Stop eviction of tribal families and forest dwellers from their homeland."

Bhalchandra Shadangi, a protest leader, told Reuters by phone that the court order was "an undeclared war on tribals" and nearly 150,000 people faced eviction in Odisha.

Pressure from mining companies

Rights activists say federal and state governments have for decades diluted land rights for indigenous people and bowed to pressure from mining companies in the mineral-rich central and eastern states of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Recommended

The three states are also home to a decades-old Maoist, or Naxalite, insurgency that fought security forces over land and mineral resources in indigenous forest areas, although the insurgency has waned in recent years .

In Chhattisgarh, where the main opposition Congress recently came to power, the state government is considering an appeal against the Supreme Court order, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a tweet on Monday.

'It is anti-tribal'

In the capital New Delhi, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement it "will do everything at its disposal to safeguard the interests of the tribals," but did not elaborate.

Monday's protests at Behrampur followed a march on Saturday by indigenous protesters in the state of Jharkhand, where more than 28,000 people face eviction, according to the order.

Birendra Kumar, an activist leader in Jharkhand, said a rally was planned for New Delhi on March 2.

"The Supreme Court direction is wrong and it is anti-tribal," he said. 

India's 104 million tribal people – also known as Adivasis, or "original inhabitants" – make up less than 10 percent of the country's population .

Yet they accounted for 40 percent of people forced from their homes between 1951 and 1990, according to New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, over the last five years, introduced laws that analysts say diluted legislation meant to protect the rights of farmers and indigenous people over land and natural resources.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth