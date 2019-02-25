Indigenous people waved flags and shouted slogans in eastern India on Monday to protest a court order evicting more than one million indigenous families accused of encroaching on forest lands, witnesses said.

The Supreme Court issued an order on February 13 to evict forest dwellers in 21 states, where over 1.3 million land claims, each potentially representing a household, had been rejected.

State governments had rejected the claims made under a forest rights law. Some environmental groups that had argued the claims threatened forest conservation efforts had filed the initial petition seeking removal of the alleged encroachers.

Also on Monday, campaigners said they will petition and protest against the court order.

Order risks indigenous groups

The court order highlights the risks faced by India's underprivileged lower castes and indigenous groups as the country of 1.3 billion people pursues higher economic growth and development.

Protesters marched to the city of Behrampur in the state of Odisha on Monday. Many waved placards, including one that said: "Stop eviction of tribal families and forest dwellers from their homeland."

Bhalchandra Shadangi, a protest leader, told Reuters by phone that the court order was "an undeclared war on tribals" and nearly 150,000 people faced eviction in Odisha.

Pressure from mining companies

Rights activists say federal and state governments have for decades diluted land rights for indigenous people and bowed to pressure from mining companies in the mineral-rich central and eastern states of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.