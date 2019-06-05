The "Naksa," Arabic for "the setback," refers to the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians as a result of the Israeli invasion of 1967.

Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip from Egypt, the Golan Heights from Syria and the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan.

Israel brought more than one million Palestinians under its direct control in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. By the end of the war, it had expelled 300,000 Palestinians from their homes.

"While we were running my father-in-law told me that it is better to die in our home than to run away. So we came back," said Beit Safafa resident Lahva Eleyyan who witnessed two wars, the one that followed the creation of Israel in 1948, and the Six Day war in 1967.