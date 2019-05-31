WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hezbollah chief warns any war against Iran would engulf region
Head of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group slams a proposed US peace deal to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "It's a void deal... a historic crime," he said of the plan.
Hezbollah chief warns any war against Iran would engulf region
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking al Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut, Lebanon May 31, 2019. / Reuters
May 31, 2019

The head of the Lebanon's Hezbollah group warned on Friday that if there was a war against Iran the whole Middle East region would "erupt", amid escalating US-Iranian tensions.

"[US President Donald] Trump, his administration, and his intelligence know well that any war on Iran will not remain confined to Iran's borders," Hassan Nasrallah said.

"Any war on Iran will mean the whole region will erupt," said the head of the Iran-backed group in a televised speech, explaining that such a war was therefore unlikely.

"And any American forces and American interests will be permissible," as a target, he said.

Hezbollah is listed as a "terrorist group" by the United States, and has fought several wars with US-ally Israel to the south of Lebanon.

In 2006, Israel had launched a war against Hezbollah during which at least 1,200 people, mostly Lebanese civilians, were killed.

Nasrallah on Friday also slammed a proposed US peace deal to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that Trump has dubbed "the deal of the century".

"It's a void deal... a historic crime," he said of the plan, that has already been rejected by the Palestinians as it is expected to largely favour Israel.

"This deal is a loss of Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic rights," Nasrallah said.

The Muslim Brotherhood and Iran have also rejected the US 'peace plan.'

Recommended

Thousands of Iranians joined annual rallies in support of the Palestinian cause on Friday.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been drafting the long-awaited peace plan, the economic aspects of which are to be presented at a conference in Bahrain next month.

The United Nations earlier on Friday said it would not be taking part in that meeting on June 25 and 26 in Manama.

Gulf countries in Mecca expressed "support for the US strategy towards Iran", which includes crippling sanctions and deploying an aircraft carrier task force, B-52 bombers and an amphibious assault ship to the Gulf.

Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah was a force to reckon with.

"We have precision missiles in Lebanon, and enough to be able to change the face of the region," he said.

The group has been backing the Damascus regime in the civil war in neighbouring Syria, and stands accused of also backing rebels in the conflict in Yemen.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6, 2017, triggering world outcry and it relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May, 2018. 

Guatemala has followed the US suit, relocating its embassy to the occupied city.

Jerusalem remains at the core of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem – now occupied by Israel – might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon