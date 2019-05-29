Teenager Will Connolly became an unlikely hero in March when he egged far-right Australian Senator Fraser Anning during a press conference.

The politician, who has since lost his seat, had blamed Muslim migration for the terror attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand, which killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

In what became a viral sensation, Connolly walked up to Anning, egg in one hand, a phone in the other, and calmly splattered the egg on his head.

Anning responded by throwing a punch at the 17-year-old before his security team wrestled him to the ground.

Despite his arrest shortly after, Connolly was released without charge, but his stunt would take on a life of its own on the internet.

The youth became a star overnight, earning the name “egg boy” and picking up more than half a million Instagram followers.

Crowdfunding campaigns set up to reward him raised close to $100,000 ($70,000 USD).