Dozens of gunmen riding motorbikes launched a bandit attack on two villages in northern Nigeria on Tuesday, slaughtering 23 people eating breakfast, residents said.

Gunmen in the Kauran Namoda district of Nigeria's Zamfara state attacked the neighbouring villages of Tunga and Kabaje as residents ate a pre-dawn meal before daylight fasting began for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The bandits killed 23 people in the attacks," said local leader Lawal Isah Abdullahi.

"The attackers chased people into farmland... but as they fled they shot them dead."

Soldiers later accompanied villagers to collect and bury the dead.

"We conducted funerals for the 23 victims this afternoon," Tunga resident Shehu Bello said.