The head of Sudan's ruling military council visited neighbouring Egypt on Saturday - his first trip abroad since the army overthrew former president Omar al Bashir last month after mass protests against his rule.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who is himself a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country's democratically elected leader, Mohammed Morsi.

The meeting was closely watched by Sudan's opposition and protest groups who have warned Egypt not to interfere in their politics, but they did not make an immediate comment.

Sudan's army set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country after Bashir's ouster and promised to hand over after elections.