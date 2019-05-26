WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan military chief meets Egypt's Sisi on first trip since ouster
Abdel Fattah al Burhan met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who is himself a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country's democratically elected leader, Mohammed Morsi.
Sudan military chief meets Egypt's Sisi on first trip since ouster
A grab from a broadcast on Sudan TV on April 13, 2019 shows Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al Burhan Abdulrahman, new chief of Sudan's ruling military council, in the capital Khartoum. / AFP
May 26, 2019

The head of Sudan's ruling military council visited neighbouring Egypt on Saturday - his first trip abroad since the army overthrew former president Omar al Bashir last month after mass protests against his rule.

Abdel Fattah al Burhan met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who is himself a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country's democratically elected leader, Mohammed Morsi.

The meeting was closely watched by Sudan's opposition and protest groups who have warned Egypt not to interfere in their politics, but they did not make an immediate comment.

Sudan's army set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country after Bashir's ouster and promised to hand over after elections.

Recommended

But Sudan's protests groups, wary of what happened in Egypt, have sought guarantees that civilians will lead the transition process, and have called for two days of strikes next week to press their case.

Sisi and Burhan "agreed on the priority of supporting the free will of the Sudanese people and its choices," Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi also said Egypt was ready to "provide all means of support to the brothers in Sudan to overcome this stage in line with the aspirations of the Sudanese people, away from external interventions," according to the spokesman.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon