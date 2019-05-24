Theresa May has become the second British Prime Minister to resign due to Brexit, following her predecessor David Cameron.

May has struggled to push the Brexit withdrawal agreement through parliament in the face of fierce resistance from both her Conservative Party and the opposition.

Her resignation comes a day after the EU parliamentary elections that were held in Britain on Thursday, which according to polls, put her party in third place, with the Brexit Party coming in first.

So who could be the next British prime minister?

Boris Johnson

The former foreign secretary resigned from Theresa May’s government in July 2018 suggesting that if her Brexit plan were adopted, it would reduce Britain to the “the status of a colony.”

Johnson initially attempted to become prime minister in 2016 shortly after the Brexit referendum, but his campaign imploded soon after and May was anointed without a party-wide leadership contest.

However, Johnson never entirely gave up his leadership ambitions and has been an open stalking horse since his 2018 resignation.

Speaking to the BBC last week, Boris Johnson openly confirmed that he will once again attempt to run for the Conservative Party leadership.

“Of course I’m going to go for it,” he said, confident in the knowledge that he is one of the favourites amongst the Conservative Party membership, although distinctly less popular amongst Conservative MPs.

Johnson campaigned for Brexit in 2016 and is seen as one of the people that has done the most to deliver it. The gaffe-prone politician voted for May’s Brexit deal when it was put to parliament the third time.

May, who campaigned for Remain during the referendum, lost trust amongst her party because they did not believe that she could deliver what she did not want.

Now the party and the country may have a true Brexiteer at the helm.

Jeremy Hunt

Currently, the Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, is seen as a close ally of May and has pitched himself as the ‘continuity candidate.’