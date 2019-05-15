Today, 76 years after the formation of the Somali Youth League (SYL) on May 15 1943, is a day to remember our fallen heroes who lost their lives in the course of freedom from colonial rule. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten as they have not died in vain. But also, it is an opportune time to revisit the leadership role played by the youth in the independence of our country, Somalia, and the forgotten promise of youth empowerment.

The liberation of some African countries, including Somalia, from colonial rule in the 1960s, was a triumph of the young. When the Italian colonists lowered the flag in Mogadishu, they handed over the government to the Somali Youth League. Looking back after more than 55 or so years, it can be difficult to recapture that drive, the excitement and confidence of the years in which the struggle for independence culminated in the liberation of the greater part of the continent of Africa.

Most of the African leaders then were young and each one of them had begun their struggles in high schools, colleges and during their preparations. The 1960s was our finest moment and the crystallisation of all our hopes. In the words of Ghanaian politician and revolutionary Kwame Nkrumah, we had won the political kingdom.

He said: “We held the promise that our continent could liberate itself from the shackles of colonial rule and achieve the social and economic development for which its people had desired for long.”

But national independence manifested something else too, something that is easily overlooked with the passage of more than half a century. The social and political movements that resisted against colonial rule were overwhelmingly parties of the young.

Freedom was the promise of the young, the promise that there would be, always, something new out of the newly independent countries. It was a new dawn, not a return to the past. This promise of youth enfranchisement was in fact one of the most fundamental pledges of liberation, but over the years it became the most neglected. Far worse was the disregard of women’s participation in political leadership. The equality and emancipation of women was there in rhetoric, but it is fair to say that Somalia, like other African countries, fell far short in its practice. Liberation was for both sexes, but only men enjoyed its first fruits. That is a historical wrong that shall be corrected by this young generation.

Many of the hopes of independence have been disappointed over the succeeding decades. African cultures played a big role in this. Our societies are respectful of age, and our leaders have exploited the symbols of fatherhood, wisdom and experience to the full. In Somali culture there is an old saying that “a person year older than you is wiser than you”. Leaders were often keen to cite that old saying and the tradition of obedience to one’s elders.