Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two Saudi oil tankers were among vessels targeted by a "sabotage attack" off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), condemning it as an attempt to undermine the security of global crude supplies.

The announcement by the kingdom's energy minister Khalid al Falih came as tensions soared in a region already shaken by a stand-off between the United States and Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned visit to Moscow to head to Brussels instead for talks with European officials on Iran.

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were hit by sabotage near the emirate of Fujairah, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE gave no details on the nature of the sabotage or who was behind it.

Iran called for an investigation into the "alarming" attacks and warned of "adventurism" by foreign players to disrupt maritime security.

Norway-registered tanker damaged

The hull of a Norwegian-registered product tanker was damaged by an unknown object off the coast of port Fujairah on Sunday, Thome Ship Management said on Monday.

"The master of MT Andrea Victory reported the crew were unharmed but there was a hole in the hull area of the aft peak tank. The ship is not in any danger of sinking," Thome said in a statement.

The vessel is 47,210 deadweight tonnes, according to Refinitiv data.

No casualties