WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia commemorates WWII victory over Nazi Germany
On Thursday Russia marks the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Russia commemorates WWII victory over Nazi Germany
Local residents take a selfie with World War Two veteran Nikolay Bagayev, 100, during May Day celebrations in Korolyov, north of Moscow, Russia on May 1, 2019. / Reuters
May 9, 2019

Russia on Thursday is marking the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The victory came at great cost. The figure will never be absolutely clear, but historians agree that some 30 million people across the USSR lost their lives in defence of their country.

The leader at the time was Joseph Stalin, a brutal dictator, whom many nevertheless credit with victory.

Recommended

TRT World's Julia Chapman reports on how the perception of the war-time leader has been changing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon