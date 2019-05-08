US President Donald Trump on Wednesday tightened the screws further on Iran with sanctions on its mining industry.

The move comes after a frustrated Tehran said it would suspend some promises it made under a 2015 nuclear deal, which the Trump administration has rejected.

Latest sanctions targeting Iran's iron, steel, aluminum and copper sectors, have been announced a year after Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal.

Since then, the United States has imposed crippling financial sanctions on Iran and said that it wants Islamic Republic's key oil exports to dry out completely.

Tensions have been high in recent days after Washington deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and nuclear-capable bombers to the region and accused Iran of "imminent" attacks.

In an announcement previewed for days, Iran said it would immediately stop implementing some restrictions under the 2015 deal — a move aimed largely at pressing Washington's European allies to step up to preserve the agreement.

Despite its economic difficulties because of the sanctions, Tehran has been meeting its commitments under the nuclear deal, a fact verified by International Atomic Energy Agency on multiple occasions.

Tehran said it would abandon even more restrictions if the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — failed to start delivering on their commitments to sanctions relief within 60 days.

President Hassan Rouhani said the ultimatum was intended to rescue the nuclear deal from Trump, whose sanctions have caused severe pain in Iran, which had anticipated an economic boon from the agreement negotiated under then president Barack Obama.

Rouhani denounced European countries for seeing the US as the world's "sheriff" and said their view kept them from making "firm decisions for their own national interests."

Cutting Iranian exports

Trump quickly fired back as he moved to inflict greater economic pain on Iran, imposing sanctions that would punish anyone who buys or trades the country's iron, steel, aluminum and copper.

The White House had already acted forcefully to prevent all countries from buying Iran's oil and said that the steel and mining sector was the country's second largest source of foreign revenue, accounting for 10 percent of exports.

Experts say the sanctions on Iran's metal sector is aimed at stoking unrest as tens of thousands of workers in country's automobile sector would be affected.