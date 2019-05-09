“At 2:30 last night, I was laying reading the Quran, waiting for the suhoor to pray and then sleep. Then the area was hit by four explosive rockets, one of the explosive rockets hit the corner of my house,” a civilian from Nouman in Idlib, one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria, tells TRT World.

“My house is partially destroyed and my car is heavily damaged. I rushed outside -- I was terrified with the sound of the explosion. I saw my neighbours were carrying their children to find a safe place,” says Ahmad, who requested his real name be kept secret.

On Monday, the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, the Russians and Syrian regime launched one of the most intense attacks in their latest offensive in the South Idlib and north Hama, provinces in Syria.

In the past, many Syrians fled to Idlib when the Syrian regime launched aerial attacks in their areas. But this time they have nowhere else to go, surrounded by regime-held areas and bordering Turkey, more than three million civilians have no other place to go.

Thirteen barrel bombs dropped by Moscow and the Syrian regime killed 12 people in Idlib on Monday, as they targeted hospitals and civilian areas, raising fears that it could be the final offensive for regime leader Bashar al Assad to capture the last remaining rebel area.

As a result of yesterday’s attacks, it now looks certain that the Syrian army has taken control of Kafr Nabouda, a village in northern Hama, Ahmad says.

Civilians as bargain chips

“We're talking about almost four million stuck in a small area. It means, one bomb can possibly kill thousands,” the media manager of the White Helmets tells TRT World.

As the most organised volunteer rescue group in Syria’s last rebel areas since 2014, he has been keeping count of airstrikes and casualties and organising an emergency response in the areas they expect violence. The group now anticipates that a ground operation is likely to begin soon.

“It’s not officially happening yet but they are gathering weapons and heavy machinery and the regime soldiers took positions around the border of the rebel held areas,” the White Helmets officer says.

Idlib and Hama remain part of the de-escalation zone that Turkey and Russia agreed last year in September in a bid to stop the violence. But the latest aerial campaign has killed at least 100 civilians since it began around 12 days ago, and pushed 200,000 people towards Syria’s border with Turkey. If attacks continue, it could lead to a massive humanitarian crisis at the border.

The White Helmets rescue group tries to be ready for the worst case scenario, but is still hoping a solution is found to avoid a brutal final offensive which could lead a catastrophe.

“The bombing is used as a political gain, to push the terms of the agreements on the table to give more,” the White Helmets officer says.

On May 8, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Moscow to meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the region, particularly Idlib. Since 2015, the Syrian regime has been able to capture rebel-held areas thanks to Russian support. Turkey welcomed more than three million Syrian refugees after the war and has been holding talks with Russia to Moscow to find a political solution to the war.

The regime’s effort to revive the bad economy

Syrian rebels backed by Turkey say the Syrian regime and its ally Moscow aim to gain control of two major highways in the last rebel enclave in the northwest of the country, with the attacks targeting highly dense civilian areas in Idlib and Hama. By capturing the M5 and M4 highways between Aleppo, Hama and Latakia, the regime could revive Syria’s economy, hit by an oil crisis after sanctions.

“All roads are monitored by the regime air forces or missiles,” Dr Murad Elsheikh, Director of the free Hama Health Directorate, tells TRT World.