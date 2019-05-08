When Saudi Arabia, or rather Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), ordered the torture and murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, we warned that the message Saudi was sending is that no critic of MBS is safe.

Now, it seems that Ilyad el Baghdadi, a Palestinian-born pro-democracy activist living in Norway, has received a warning from the Norwegian government, via the CIA, that his life is in ‘potential danger’ from Saudi Arabia.

The threat, which Baghdadi became aware of on the 25th of April, was of such a severe nature that Norwegian authorities whisked him away to a safe location.

This isn’t the first time Baghdadi has fallen foul of autocrats in the Arab world. The reason he resides in Norway is due to his arrest and expulsion from the UAE in 2015 due to his high-profile support for the Arab spring. It was in Norway that he sought asylum – Europe is supposed to be a safe haven for those who flee terror, but whether you’re an intellectual like Baghdadi or simply someone fleeing genocidal war, those days are long gone.

Since his rise in Saudi, Baghdadi has been a consistent critic of MBS and the actions and nature of his regime, with the activist telling the Guardian, "if they don’t want to kill me then I am not doing my job."

As is ever the case with the gormlessly thuggish MBS and his entirely superficial ‘reform agenda’, the irony of Baghdadi warning that they were capable of assassinations abroad will be lost on him.

Though Saudi’s brutality at home is hardly a surprise, in the era of the Arab spring and the rise of the self-styled though entirely phoney ‘reformist’ MBS, the Kingdom, along with their allies in the UAE, has reacted to movements of autonomy in the region by going on the offensive.

In recent years the Saudi-UAE axis has sponsored or fomented counter-revolution in Egypt, Libya, Bahrain, Tunis and, last and worst, Yemen, where it continues to carry out a near-genocidal war.

But the murder of Khashoggi, while intimately related to the above activity, was a different kind of escalation from the Kingdom. It was MBS flexing his muscles globally – showing that the Kingdom’s long, cruel reach can be extended to individual critics in apparently ‘safe’ countries.

But there’s an underlying dynamic to all this that makes it all the more sinister. We all know that Trump is perfectly willing to side with foreign leaders over his intelligence services, as he did in Helsinki with his endorsement of Putin’s absurd denials of cyberwarfare against the evidence provided to him by his state. And we see a similar dynamic with Saudi Arabia.