Syrian regime intensifies attacks in rebel-held north
Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 75 strikes against rebel-held areas on Saturday alone.
Smoke billows following bombardment by regime forces on the village of Basamis in the Idlib province on May 4, 2019. / AFP
May 4, 2019

Syrian activists say a regime bombardment of rebel-held areas in the country's northwest has killed and wounded dozens and forced thousands to flee their homes.

On Saturday, regime forces were sending new reinforcements toward Idlib including tanks, armoured personnel carriers and hundreds of troops.

The opposition said 22 civilians have been killed and more than 60 wounded in airstrikes and shelling since Friday morning.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported more than 75 strikes against rebel-held areas on Saturday alone.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

SOURCE:AP
