Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday attacks on places of worship stem from the same "dark source."

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Camlica Mosque complex, the largest mosque of Turkey, Erdogan said he is "determined to clear the nation and region of Daesh, PKK, FETO and Al Qaeda terrorists."

"Attacks in the name of religion on places of worship or innocent civilians constitute terrorism, not jihad," Erdogan said.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, Guinean President Alpha Conde, Senegalese President Macky Sall and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh were present at the ceremony, along with several other international representatives.

Overlooking the Bosphorus

The 63,000-capacity mosque on Istanbul's Camlica Hill in the Asian side of the city was opened by Erdogan for Friday prayer.

It is the country's largest mosque to date, located on a hill overlooking the Bosphorus Strait running through Istanbul.

Built in the Ottoman-Seljuk style of architecture, the mosque is readily visible from across the city.

The premises contain a museum of Turkish Islamic art as well as a library, gallery, conference hall and several workshops.