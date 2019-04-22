WORLD
4 MIN READ
Information about victims trickles out after Sri Lanka terror attacks
At least 290 people were killed in coordinated attacks on churches and hotels in the South Asian island state on Sunday morning.
Information about victims trickles out after Sri Lanka terror attacks
A Sri Lankan couple mourns as they leave from a mortuary after identifying the body of their relative killed in a blast, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
April 22, 2019

The identities of those killed in a series of suicide bombings in Sri Lanka are beginning to filter through.

More than 290 people were killed in the terror attacks, which targeted Christian churches and luxury hotels in the capital Colombo and across the country.

There were six suicide bombings and seven attackers in total, with several further explosions at various locations in the country.

Sri Lankan police say 13 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, and the Sri Lankan government has pointed the finger at a local Muslim group, National Thowheeth Jama'ath.

Amidst the ever-rising death toll, government officials have struggled to produce much information about those who have died. However foreign embassies and media outlets, have published details about those who were killed or are missing.

Officials said 35 of the dead were foreign citizens. Including citizens of India, Turkey, the US, and the UK.

Among the Sri Lankan victims identified were four employees of the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo, which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

On Twitter, Mevan Peiris, a curator at Colombo Shapers, posted images of the four. They were named as B.A.D.N Shantha, G.M.D Sanjeewani, M.H.M Ibrahim, and M.N.M Nisthar.

“Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu - Terrorism has no Religion,” referring to their apparent religion.

Others killed, included celebrity chef Shantha Mayadunne and her daughter, Nisagnga. The pair were staying at Colombo’s Shangri-La Hotel.

Recommended

Foreign victims

Officials from Sri Lanka’s northern neighbour, India, said that five of its citizens were confirmed to have died, with its embassy identifying two victims: G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, NDTV reported.

Two further victims were named as P.S. Raseena and Lakshmi, according to The Hindu.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said two Turkish engineers were killed in the blast, identifying them as Serhan Selcuk Narici and Yigit Ali Cavus.

Cavusoglu said Ankara was in touch with the families of the deceased and will help ensure fast repatriation of their bodies.

The victims also included British mother and son, Anita Nicholson, 42, and her 11-year-old son, Alex Nicholson. Anita’s husband Ben survived the attack, while the fate of their daughter has still not been confirmed.

According to the BBC, at least 8 Britons are confirmed to have been killed.

The US has also confirmed that ‘several’ of its citizens had died in the attacks.

The terrorist attack in Sri Lanka was one of the most devastating in recent years and the biggest to hit the country since the end of the war between the government and Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon