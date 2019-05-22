Sri Lanka extends state of emergency

Sri Lanka's president extended on Wednesday by a further month the state of emergency imposed immediately after the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 258 people.

Maithripala Sirisena issued a proclamation saying that the emergency, which gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods of time, would continue for another 30 days, citing "public security".

Arrests, new curfews follow anti-Muslim riots

Sri Lanka's police arrested more than 100 suspects and reimposed night curfews in violence-prone areas on Wednesday after anti-Muslim riots left one man dead and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and mosques.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said 78 people arrested in the worst-affected North Western Province (NWP) were remanded in custody, while the rest were detained after a manhunt in other areas.

Police arrest 23 for targeting Muslims

Sri Lankan police arrested 23 suspects on Tuesday in connection with a spate of attacks on Muslim-owned homes and shops in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by militants.

Soldiers in armoured vehicles patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims hid in paddy fields to escape mobs, carrying rods and swords, incensed over Church attacks.

Gunasekera said the situation is under control and no new incidents had been reported on Tuesday.

Government orders nationwide curfew for second night

Sri Lanka's police declared on Tuesday a nationwide curfew for a second night running, after anti-Muslim riots killed one man and left dozens of shops, homes and mosques damaged.

Police spokesman Gunasekera said the night curfew will go into effect from 15:30 GMT (9:00 pm local time) while the most affected North Western Province will have a longer shutdown.

The government issued a text message to citizens announcing the curfew.

Curfew partially lifted

A Sri Lankan province north of the capital was under indefinite curfew on Tuesday after the first death in anti-Muslim riots in the wake of the Easter terror attacks, police said.

A nationwide night curfew was relaxed in all areas except the North Western Province where a Muslim man was killed by a mob on Monday, police said, in a violent backlash against last month's bombings.

The 45-year-old died of injuries sustained when a crowd stormed his carpentry workshop in the Puttalam district in the NWP and slashed him, official sources said.

Elsewhere in the province, mobs torched dozens of Muslim-owned shops, vandalised homes and mosques in a day of rioting.

Nationwide curfew imposed

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at mobs attacking mosques and shops owned by Muslims on Monday and imposed a nationwide curfew after the worst outbreak of sectarian violence since the Easter bombings.

Police imposed a nationwide curfew until from 1530 GMT (9 pm local time) to 2230GMT (4 am local time), spokesman Gunasekera said.

Sri Lanka imposes curfew in North Western Province

Sri Lanka has imposed a curfew across its North Western Province on Monday, a police spokesman said, after attacks on mosques and shops owned by Muslims in the worst outbreak of violence since the Easter bombings on churches and hotels by militants.

"This is to control the spreading of violence," Gunasekera said in a statement.

Some social media sites blocked after violent incidents

The Sri Lankan government said on Monday it was temporarily blocking some social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, after violent incidents in the wake of Easter bombings by militants.

Several dozen people threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores and a man was beaten in the town of Chilaw in North Western Province on Sunday in a dispute that started on Facebook, sources told Reuters.

Sri Lankan media also reported incidents in several nearby areas overnight.

Threat of more militant attacks contained – army chief

Sri Lanka's army commander Mahesh Senanayake said the threat of more militant attacks has been contained and the security services have dismantled most of the network linked to the Easter Sunday bombings.

In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Senanayake said that investigators have established that the plotters had links to Daesh, but added that the authorities are still trying to establish how deep those contacts were.

"There is a link internationally, so we are working on those lines," he said.

"Definitely there is an IS [Daesh] link. That doesn't mean it was a direct IS [Daesh] hit. But we are trying to establish how deep it is in order to plan our [military] operations."

The army chief said he expects the country to return to normal within days and wants the military to head back to their barracks soon.

Sri Lanka slaps controls on mosques

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ordered mosques to clamp down on extremists and to submit copies of sermons in new fallout from the Easter suicide bombings that left 258 dead.

The Ministry of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs said mosques must not be used for radicalising congregations.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the country, the ministry directs all trustees of mosques not to engage in or permit any gathering to promote or propagate hatred or extremism in any form," the ministry said.

It said all mosques must submit copies of sermons given within their premises.

Country is safe - president

Sri Lanka's president says "99 percent" of the suspects in the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels have been arrested and their explosive materials seized.

President Maithripala Sirisena said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that Sri Lanka is now safe for tourists.

It's been just over two weeks since a group of Sri Lankan militants carried out suicide bombings at churches full of people celebrating Easter services and at luxury hotels.

Sirisena said he was not told of near-specific advance information from Indian intelligence sources about the plot and the attackers.

He told AP that the violence wasn't a problem specific to Sri Lanka but rather "global terrorism."

Threat persists despite arrests - prime minister

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament that his Buddhist-majority nation was a victim of extremists and needed international support to deal with the persisting threat.

"The danger is not over, we are now a victim of global terrorism," Wickremesinghe said.

"Even if we have arrested or killed every terrorist responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks, extremists abroad can still cause trouble for us," the PM said.

"We need intelligence sharing with foreign partners to deal with this challenge."

Easter bombers killed or arrested – police chief

Sri Lankan security authorities have either killed or arrested all the militants responsible for the Easter suicide bombings that left 257 people dead, police chief Chandana Wickramaratne said on Tuesday.

Police have accounted for every individual involved in the April 21 attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels, Wickramaratne said in an audio statement.

"All those who organised and carried out the suicide bomb attack have died or is in our custody," he said.

"The two bomb experts of the group have been killed. We have seized the explosives they had stored for future attacks."

Schools reopen amid fears of more attacks

State schools in Sri Lanka resumed classes on Monday amid tight security after the Easter Sunday bombings, but many anxious parents kept their children at home over fears of more attacks.

Soldiers conducted a security sweep of schools on Sunday after state institutions were asked to re-open on a staggered basis.

Most classrooms were near empty despite the tight security and military patrols.

"I have decided not to send my son to school until the country returns to normal," said Sujeeva Dissanayake, whose son goes to the state-run Asoka College in Colombo.

She and other parents were at the school to help provide security.

Mid-to-upper stream classes resumed on Monday, to be followed by lower grades at a later date.

Private schools, including Catholic institutions, remained closed.

Police discover suspected training camp for militants

Sri Lankan police on Sunday discovered a 10-acre camp in the eastern town of Kattankudy, where militants linked to the deadly Easter attacks are believed to have practiced shooting and bomb-making.

The walled terrain is nestled in a poor residential area on the outskirts of the home town of Zahran Hashim, who is believed to have been a key player in plotting the April 21 attacks.

The narrow, sandy plot is dotted with a cinderblock four-storey watchtower, as well as mango trees, a chicken coop and a goat shed.

"They wanted to show this place was normal. If someone comes to see, it looks like a farm. But what they were doing is terrorism," said a senior police officer in the Batticaloa area, asking to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to media.

Police found bullet holes in the wall on one side of the grounds, as well as long tubes suspected of holding bombs, the officer said.

Two owners of the plot of land have been arrested, the officer said.

Sri Lanka Catholics celebrate Mass via TV

Sri Lankan Catholics are celebrating Sunday Mass in their homes for a second week as churches remain closed after reports of possible fresh attacks by militants.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, offered a televised Mass from his residence that was attended mostly by priests and nuns.

A letter from Pope Francis addressed to him was read out at the end of the service in which the pontiff says he prayed that "hearts hardened by hatred may yield to His will for peace and reconciliation among all his children."

City near capital under curfew after communal violence

A city near Sri Lanka's capital was placed under curfew by police on Sunday, following clashes between Muslim and Christian mobs two weeks after suicide bombings left 257 people dead.

A senior police officer said the restrictions were imposed to prevent an escalation of violence after attacks occurred in Negombo – north of Colombo – where over 100 people died in a church bombing.

"About two motorcycles and a three-wheel taxi had been damaged in the clashes," the police officer told AFP. "We declared a curfew till 7:00 am (0130 GMT) to contain the unrest."

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The country's main international airport is located in the area, but police said there was no disruption to airport traffic.

The officer said an investigation was underway into the clashes, the first violence between Muslims and Christians since the Easter Sunday attacks targeting three churches and three luxury hotels in the country.

New attacks on Sri Lanka churches planned, cardinal says

Sri Lanka's Catholic cardinal received "foreign information" that attempts would be made this week to attack a church and another church institution, according to a letter he sent Thursday to church officials that later appeared on social media.

Ranjith, who is the archbishop of Colombo and an outspoken critic of the Sri Lankan government's apparent failure to act on Indian government intelligence ahead of the Easter attacks, said in the letter that he was closing churches and Catholic schools throughout Sri Lanka and cancelling public congregations for Mass "until further notice."

"For your own good, we have decided to close down those institutions," he wrote.

Church spokesman Reverand Edmund Thilakaratne in an interview confirmed the authenticity of the letter to The Associated Press but declined to disclose further details, including the source of the foreign information.

Death toll from Easter Sunday attacks rises to 257

The death toll from the Easter suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 257, authorities said on Thursday.

They warned that the final number of dead from the April 21 attacks on three churches and three Colombo hotels would rise further.

"The death toll stands at 257 as of now," Anil Jasinghe, government director general of health services, told AFP.

"The death toll slowly increased because there were some in-hospital deaths. There are some body parts as well so it is actually 257-plus."

At least 40 of the dead are foreigners, with some missing tourists still to be accounted for.

According to the latest count, 496 injured were admitted to hospitals, with 47 still being treated and 12 of those in intensive care.

Catholics cancel Sunday mass over new bomb fears

Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church said it had cancelled plans to resume Sunday services because of fears of fresh bomb attacks.

A spokesman for the cardinal said on Thursday the Church received "specific information of two possible attacks against churches," and it was decided to call off the May 5 mass.

"On the advice of the security forces, we have decided not to have Sunday masses in any of the churches," the spokesman told AFP.

The Church had planned to resume public services for the first time since the Easter Sunday attacks.

Foreign mastermind may be behind bombings – President Sirisena

A foreign mastermind may have planned the Sri Lankan Easter Sunday bombings, Sri Lanka's President Sirisena told Sky News.

Sirisena also warned it may be possible Daesh has launched a "new strategy" by targeting smaller countries.

Sri Lanka to resume Mass on Sunday - cardinal

Public Mass will resume on Sunday May 5, Sri Lanka's Catholic Church said on Tuesday, two weeks after Easter Sunday bombings killed 253 people at three churches and three luxury hotels.

"On the 5th of May we are going to begin Masses," Archbishop of Colombo, Ranjith said.

"But we will start with a smaller number of Masses and see if we can slowly increase it depending on how the situation develops," Ranjith said.

Social media ban lifted - president's office

The Sri Lankan government has lifted a ban on social media platforms intended to stop the spread of rumours after the Easter Sunday bombings, a source from the president's office said on Tuesday.

The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect, the source told Reuters.

Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches.

More attacks imminent - security officials

Sri Lankan security officials warned that the group behind Easter Sunday's suicide bombings are planning imminent attacks and could be dressed in military uniforms.

"There could be another wave of attacks," the head of ministerial security division (MSD), a unit of the police, said in a letter to lawmakers and other officials, seen by Reuters on Monday.

The militants were targeting five locations for attacks on Sunday just passed or on Monday, security sources said.

"The relevant information further notes that persons dressed in military uniforms and using a van could be involved in the attacks."

There were no attacks on Sunday, and security across Sri Lanka has been ramped up.

Tourist arrivals in Colombo to drop by 50 percent

Tourist arrivals in Colombo will fall by 50 percent following the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people, Sri Lanka's Tourism Bureau Chairman Kishu Gomes said on Monday.

Tourist arrivals in areas outside Colombo will go down by about 30 percent over the next two months following the bombings, he added.

Sri Lankan Airlines CEO said the state-owned air carrier had a 10 percent increase in cancellations last week and he expects the number to go up.

Sri Lanka president appoints new acting police chief

President Sirisena said on Monday he had appointed Chandana Wickramaratne, the second in command of the police, as acting police chief, the latest change in personnel after Easter Sunday suicide bombings.

Over the weekend, two sources in the president's office told Reuters that Pujith Jayasundara, the police chief during the April 21 attacks, was refusing a request from the president to step down.

Sri Lanka bans face covering

President Sirisena on Sunday announced a ban on face covering, a week after terrorists carried out coordinated suicide bombings that killed 253 people.

Sirisena said he was using emergency powers to ban any form of face covering in public. The restriction will take effect from Monday, his office said in a statement.

"The ban is to ensure national security... No one should obscure their faces to make identification difficult," the statement said.

It came days after local Islamic scholars urged Muslim women not to cover their faces amid fears of a backlash after the bombings carried out by affiliated to Daesh.

Muslims in the majority Buddhist nation account for about 10 percent of its 21 million population. Only a small number of women wear the face veil or niqab, as it's known.

Police raid headquarters of group suspected of suicide bombings

Sri Lankan armed police on Sunday launched a search of the headquarters of the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), suspected of being behind the suicide bombings on churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.

The raid took place at the NTJ's base in the eastern town of Kattankudy a day after the group was banned under new emergency laws.

Police believe that Hashim, the alleged mastermind of the Easter Sunday attacks, led the group or a splinter faction to mount the attacks in Colombo as well as a church in Batticaloa in the east

Father, two brothers of Sri Lanka suicide bombings mastermind killed - police sources

The father and two brothers of the suspected mastermind of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombings were killed when security forces stormed their safe house two days ago, police sources and a relative of the suicide bombers told Reuters on Sunday.

Zainee Hashim, Rilwan Hashim and their father Mohamed Hashim, who were seen in a video circulating on social media calling for all-out war against non believers, were among 15 killed in a fierce gun battle with the military in the east coast city of Kalmunaion Friday, four police sources said.

Niyaz Sharif said the video showed his brother-in-law Hashim's two brothers and father.

Afraid but unbowed: Sri Lanka Catholics pray for Easter bombing victims

Church bells tolled mournfully at Colombo's devastated St Anthony's Shrine on Sunday, as scores of Christians wept but defiantly prayed and lit candles for the victims of the horrific Easter bombings.

The bells rang out at 8.45 am, the moment a suicide bomber detonated his device inside the 18th-century church on Easter Sunday, one of six attacks on churches and luxury hotels that left 253 dead.

The bomber destroyed part of the shrine's roof and scarred its walls with shrapnel, damaging the clock tower whose hands were still stuck at 8:45, a grim reminder of the dest ruction wreaked.

The island's Roman Catholic leadership has suspended all public services, fearing new attacks.

But on Sunday morning, as Sri Lanka's Christians sought to come to terms with the tragedy, scores of Catholics held a heavily guarded vigil outside the Colombo church.

From teenagers to elderly men and women, to parents carrying their children in their arms, the crowd gradually swelled, as worshippers came out on to the streets to mourn.

As they prayed and wept -- some in silence, others loudly sobbing, some fingered rosary beads, while others sang hymns and lit candles, placing them inside metal boxes as a makeshift memorial to the victims.

Keuslaus Stanislaus said he had travelled to St Anthony's because he "wanted to participate in a mass in some way".

"We wanted to participate because we haven't been able to worship all week," the 30-year-old said.

'Insult to humanity'

For those living near the church, the bombing felt like a personal onslaught.

"I come to this church every Sunday. It feels like my second home. It's like people blasted my own home," said Dharshika Fernando, struggling to hold back tears.

"We don't know when the church will open again but we want it back soon," the 19-year-old said.

About an hour after the vigil began, worshippers fell silent as the parish priest walked out to the entrance of the church and held up a statue of St Anthony. The crowd raised their hands in prayer before resuming their solemn hymns.

Navy forces have been deployed to clean up the church, remove bloodstains from its ceiling and wash away the overpowering stench of death that still lingered a week after the bombing.

At the tightly-guarded Roman Catholic Archbishop's residence in Colombo, Ranjith condemned the attacks as "an insult to humanity", in a private mass that was broadcast live on the country's television channels.

With President Sirisena, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapakse in the small congregation, the cardinal appealed for peace and unity in the multi-ethnic island of 21 million people.

"In the name of God we cannot destroy any person," he said.

"What happened last Sunday is a great tragedy, an insult to humanity," the cardinal said, urging followers to show kindness to others as a sign of respect for all the victims.

The authorities have blamed the attacks on a local group affiliated to Daesh, which has claimed responsibility.

Daesh claims attack in Kalmunai

Daesh has claimed responsibility for three men who blew themselves up in clashes with Sri Lankan police, the terror group said in a statement.

The men set off explosives after an hour-long gun battle with police Saturday, inside what was believed to be a terrorist hideout near the eastern town of Kalmunai, in the latest fallout from the Easter attacks.

Daesh said three of its members detonated their bombs after a fight with police.

Fifteen people died in the clashes, police said, including three women and six children.

The violence came six days after the Easter Day bombings on three churches and three luxury hotels which killed at least 253 people and injured 500.

Security forces armed with emergency powers have stepped up search operations for any militants since the bombings.

Kalmunai is in the same region as the home town of Hashim who founded the group accused of staging the attacks.

'Indian police warned Sri Lankan govt about NTJ'

Ajai Sahni, the executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, said the Indian police knew it all.

Indian police were investigating suspected sympathisers of Daesh in southern India when a name they had no record of surfaced — National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), the militant group that authorities say conducted the coordinated Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people.

The police managed to break into the group's communications and began tapping into the plot for what would become the bloodiest attack, Sahni said.

"That is why the kind of detailing of the incident they received was very, very specific," he said.

"They knew the group, they knew the targets, they knew the time, they knew the whereabouts of the suicide bombers, and all of this was communicated to the Sri Lankan government."

Top Sri Lankan officials have acknowledged that some of the island nation's intelligence units were given advance notice about the attacks — starting weeks ago and up until the morning of the bombings — but that little was done to prevent them.

Groups linked to bombings banned

Sri Lanka's president is banning two groups allegedly linked to the Easter bombings under emergency powers that came into effect on Tuesday.

The office of President Sirisena said in a statement Saturday evening that NTJ and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem (JMI) would be banned by presidential decree.

Presidential spokesman Dharmasri Ekanayake says the move allows the government to confiscate any property belonging to the two organisations.

15 killed in shoot-out

The bodies of 15 people, including six children, were discovered at the site of a fierce overnight gun battle on the east coast of Sri Lanka, a military spokesman said on Saturday, six days after a rash of suicide bomber attacks that killed more than 250 people.

The gun battle between troops and suspected militants erupted on Friday evening in Sainthamaruthu in Ampara, to the south of the town of Batticaloa, site of one of the Easter Sunday blasts at luxury hotels and churches.

The police and military had earlier said four gunmen and a civilian had been killed in the shootout.

The 15 were found in the morning during clearance operations.

Travel warning

The US Department of State has "ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees in kindergarten through 12th grade," it said in a statement, adding that it had also authorised non-emergency personnel to leave.

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas," it said.

Shooting during police raid

Police have conducted raids in Ampara District of Eastern Province of Sri Lanka as part of the ongoing investigation into the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks, which killed over 250.

A military spokesman said soldiers exchanged gunfire with suspects after attempting to raid a building in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province.

Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the gunbattle happened in the coastal town of Sammanthurai, 325 km (200 miles) from the capital, Colombo.

During one search operation, authorities found a stock of explosives and other raw materials used to manufacture bombs.

The raid took place in the town of Ampara Sainthamaruthu near Batticaloa in search of those responsible for the bombings.

''A search found explosives used to produce bombs, IS [Daesh] uniforms, curtains with IS [Daesh] logo, 150 gelignite sticks, 100,000 metal balls and a drone camera from a house in Samanthurai," a spokesman said.

No details of casualties from the raids were immediately available, but journalist Roel Raymond told TRT World a civilian was caught in the crossfire, without further elaborating.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers were deployed across the Indian Ocean island state to carry out searches and provide security for religious centres, the military said on Friday.

Sunday Masses cancelled in Sri Lanka

The archbishop of Colombo said there will be no Sunday Masses until further notice after the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Ranjith made the comment during a news conference on Friday in the Sri Lankan capital.

Ranjith appealed for financial support to rebuild the lives of affected people and reconstruct the churches targeted in the Daesh-claimed suicide bombings, which killed 253 people on Sunday.

Countries warn travellers of more threats

Australia has warned travellers that "terrorists are likely to carry out further attacks in Sri Lanka."

Australia's threat level remained unchanged, advising travellers to "reconsider your need to travel" to Sri Lanka, one tier below the highest warning of "do not travel."

The US has also warned Americans to avoid places of worship in Sri Lanka due to potential for more attacks.

Britain advised its citizens against travelling to the island country. Germany issued similar warnings.

Police hunt for suspects

Sri Lankan police are trying to track down suspects, especially those believed to be linked to the terror group that claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least 140 people believed linked to Daesh are being hunted by the police, President Sirisena said on Friday.

Saudi money may have gone to 'extreme organisations' - PM