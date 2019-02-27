Four years ago, on February 27, 2015, Boris Nemtsov was gunned down shortly before midnight, walking across a bridge a short distance from the Kremlin in the heart of Moscow. He was 45 years old.

Nemtsov rose to prominence as a liberal politician during the era of Boris Yeltsin, but he is remembered today as a vocal critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Several thousand Russians gathered in Moscow on Sunday in commemoration of his death.

Ordinary Muscovites and prominent politicians, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, marched through the centre of the city.

Many carried Russian flags and portraits of Nemtsov. There were anti-Kremlin banners and anti-Putin chants.

Six thousand people took part, police said in a statement on the interior ministry website. Pro-opposition monitors estimated the turnout at 10,000.

A disappearing future

"It's about the future of the country that Putin is taking away from the people," opposition politician Ilya Yashin said.

He said a growing number of young people were taking part in opposition marches.

Ivan, a 55-year-old driver who refused to give his last name, said he joined the march because Nemtsov "was a clean person with democratic principles."