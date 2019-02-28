Last week the US Congress House Oversight and Reform Committee released a new report alleging that members of the Trump administration sought to expedite the transfer of American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, a possibly illegal move.

The recent revelations bring up the question of why Saudi Arabia wanted this nuclear technology in the first place, and does the Kingdom have the intention to develop this infrastructure to produce nuclear weapons?

Under King Abdallah, it appeared that Saudi Arabia would not establish a civilian nuclear program, with the possibility of developing nuclear weapons program, due to two factors: American pressure and Saudi Arabia’s integration in the world economy. However, under Crown Prince Salman the pursuit of a Saudi bomb seems more of a possibility.

The American role

To analyse whether Saudi Arabia would pursue nuclear weapons, it is necessary to examine why the Kingdom did not seek these weapons in the past.

When international attention focused on Iran’s nuclear facilities in early 2003, analyses emerged proposing that the Islamic Republic’s program would spark a regional nuclear arms race, with an underlying assumption that Saudi Arabia would develop a nuclear arsenal to deter Iran.

However, even though Saudi Arabia had the financial means to acquire nuclear weapons back then, it lacked the domestic physical resources and scientific infrastructure to develop such a program. Furthermore, it is a signatory to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), albeit due to pressure from Washington.

In 1998 Saudi Arabia had purchased between 40 and 60 CSS-2 missiles from China when its request for a ballistic missile purchase from the United States had been rejected. A stern American backlash pressured the Saudis to sign and ratify the Nonproliferation Treaty, with personal assurances from the king that Riyadh would not seek nuclear or chemical warheads for the missiles.

This precedent had informed Saudi decision-making since then, with the assumption that the same American stance would dissuade Riyadh from pursuing nuclear weapons in the future.

The economic factor

In the past, Saudi Arabia has cultivated extensive economic relations with nearly every major world power, including the United States, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Germany and France. Acquiring nuclear weapons would have brought a volatile element into the equation that would be unattractive to the foreign investors that drove this growth.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran are rentier states dependent on oil revenues from a global market, however, unlike Iran, Saudi Arabia has not developed the self-sufficiency of the Islamic Republic, which endured sanctions since the 1979 Revolution.