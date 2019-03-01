The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday promised further negotiations with the United States, as both sides sought to hold open the door while staking out their positions after their Hanoi summit failed to produce a nuclear deal.

Each sought to blame the other's intransigence for the deadlock, with US President Donald Trump saying on Thursday after negotiations stalled that he walked away because Pyongyang wanted the lifting of all sanctions imposed on it over its banned weapons programmes.

The DPRK foreign minister on Thursday evening contradicted Trump's account, saying Pyongyang had only wanted some of the measures eased, and that its offer to close "all the nuclear production facilities" at its Yongbyon complex was the best deal it could ever offer.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

The North's official KCNA news agency on Friday reported that the two leaders had nevertheless had a "constructive and candid exchange."

Relations between the two countries, on opposite sides of the technically still unfinished Korean War, had been "characterised by mistrust and antagonism" for decades, KCNA said, and there were "inevitable hardships and difficulties" on the way to forging a new relationship.

It described the Hanoi meeting as "successful" and said Kim had promised Trump another encounter.

Similarly, Trump said before leaving the Vietnamese capital that he hoped to meet Kim again.

"Sometimes you have to walk and this was just one of those times," an unusually downbeat Trump told reporters.

"I'd much rather do it right than do it fast," he said, while reaffirming his "close relationship" with Kim. "There's a warmth that we have and I hope that stays, I think it will."