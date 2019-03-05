Will Trump run in 2020? Steve Bannon, his former chief strategist, who many claim was the mastermind behind his 2016 victory, believes he will, depending on the outcome of 2019 and the Mueller enquiry.

In DC-speak that means if the US can avoid a recession in 2019 and Trump escapes the tentacles of a probe which could finger him as a Russian agent of some sort, then he will come back, likely with an even larger majority.

What many Americans will vote for is simply the economy, and no one can take away from Trump the lowest unemployment rates in 50 years which resonates with many blue collar workers in the states. The economy though is a bit more complicated.

But for the US on the world stage, very few will note how the world has changed since Trump took office and how new relationships between old foes are emerging which is making even the most ardent geopolitical experts left scratching their heads.

Syria double U-turn

Just recently Trump did a U-turn on his own policy decision – taken in December – on Syria. Who could forget that phone call to Turkey’s president where he just, at the drop of a hat, told Erdogan he was pulling out?

Many geopolitical hacks, including myself, warned of a reversal of this decision in the weeks to follow – which is what we have witnessed – but few of us can explain why he decided to leave some 400 US troops in Syria.

The regular pundits in the US are all taking the line that it’s about leaving a contingent military force of some sort in Syria to act as a deterrent against Iran and Russia’s operations on the ground, which makes less sense when you consider the numbers of US soldiers and their capability.

Others are beginning to wonder how much of a role Israel is playing in this decision as Mossad, at around the same time as the first Trump call to pull out, held a secret meeting with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, and thrashed out a plan to back the YPG/SDF, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, in a new offensive against Erdogan, while warming relations with Assad.

As a consequence, the entire rationale of the West has changed in Syria and the Middle East. Washington, Israel and Saudi Arabia now believe the only way forward is to use Assad as a broker and communicator with Iran, which they would like Assad to treat more on an equal footing rather than Syria being its client state.

Trump’s anti-Iran campaign is seeing winners and losers. On the one hand, it’s forcing Iran’s proxies like Hezbollah to take more power in Lebanon and be more mercurial in how it takes advantage of ministries in government there to help its fighters, while on the other hand making Iran and Hezbollah think seriously for the first time about hitting Israel with strategic missiles.