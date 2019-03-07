WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel kills Palestinian teenager at Gaza border
Israel said its warplanes had struck 25 Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday after it accused Palestinians of firing dozens of rockets and mortars at southern Israeli communities.
Israel kills Palestinian teenager at Gaza border
A Palestinian youth lights up a flare as he is being carried on the shoulders of a man waving Palestinian flags together, during a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza City on March 1, 2019. / AFP
March 7, 2019

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire along the Gaza border overnight Thursday, the health ministry in the strip said, with Israel bombarding Gaza saying it had targeted a Hamas position.

Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said Saif al Deen Abu Zeid, 15, died "due to the wounds sustained east of Gaza a few hours ago," confirming he was shot along the border late on Wednesday.

Israel said its warplanes had struck 25 Hamas positions in Gaza early Wednesday after it accused Palestinians of firing dozens of rockets and mortars at southern Israeli communities.

No Palestinians were reported injured during the bombardment, but severe damage was reported on some buildings.

Recommended

Gaza-based Palestinian media said that in retaliation to the earlier Israeli bombardment, Hamas fired 45 rockets into Israeli settlements near the Gaza border. 

Tensions have been high along the border since weekly protests have been held in Gaza since March last year, with Palestinians demanding the right to return to their ancestral homes.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Council released a report saying there's evidence that Israel committed crimes against humanity in responding to 2018 protests in Gaza, as snipers targeted people clearly identifiable as children, health workers and journalists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover