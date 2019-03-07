President Donald Trump's real estate group the Trump Organization was sued Thursday by his former lawyer Michael Cohen for "millions of dollars" in legal fees Cohen says the company was obliged to pay.

Cohen alleges the company stopped paying his legal costs related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and other matters "only after" he began cooperating last year in investigations that have since implicated the president in wrongdoing.

"The Trump Organization's failure, without any reasonable basis, to pay Mr Cohen's attorneys' fees and costs and other amounts incurred by Mr Cohen in service to and at the behest of the Organization and its principals, directors, and officers, constitutes a breach of the Trump Organization's indemnification obligations," said the lawsuit, filed in New York.

The 'fixer'

It was the latest chapter in the story of Cohen's break with his former boss. Cohen, who was sentenced in December to three years in prison, has implicated Trump and the White House in the charges of campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress that he pleaded guilty to.

His lawyer Lanny Davis yesterday also alleged that representatives of the president "dangled" the possibility of a pardon to Cohen last year before Cohen began cooperating with investigators examining Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign and Trump Organization.