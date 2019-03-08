The Senate must push for accountability after US President Donald Trump defied Congress and did not report whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper’s editorial board said the Trump administration's failure caused an outrage amongst senators, who have been calling for further action to hold the crown prince responsible.

Khashoggi, a US resident and contributor for The Post, was brutally murdered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October shortly after he entered the diplomatic facility.

Riyadh initially denied any role in the killing but has since sought to blame his death on a botched rendition operation carried out by rogue agents.

In November, the CIA concluded with high confidence that bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's killing, according to The Post.

Trump and his administration, however, have shied away from placing any blame on bin Salman.