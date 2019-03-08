Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press Friday morning on the sidelines of the second session of the ongoing 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

Repeating history's mistakes with Venezuela

The Chinese government’s top diplomat warned against interference in Venezuela or imposing sanctions on the South American nation, saying history offered a clear lesson about not meddling.

“The internal affairs of every country should be decided by their own people. External interference and sanctions will only exacerbate the tension situation, and allow the law of the jungle to once again run amuck,” Wang said at his annual news conference at the NPC.

“There’s already enough of such lessons from history, and the same old disastrous road should not be followed.”

China has repeatedly called for outsiders not to interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs. By not taking a side in the dispute pitting President Nicolas Maduro against the head of Congress and self-proclaimed 'interim president' Juan Guaido, Beijing is both hedging its bets on the outcome of the confrontation, while implicitly supporting Maduro as the incumbent leader.

Wang repeated China's call for the government and opposition to seek a political solution via peaceful dialogue, to ensure the country’s stability and people’s safety, Wang added.

Since he declared himself interim president on January 23, most Latin and Western nations have recognised opposition leader Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state. Countries backing Maduro include Cuba, Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Washington has pledged to “expand the net” of US sanctions on Venezuela, including more on banks supporting Maduro’s government.

Beijing has lent more than $50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy.

China has been stepping up its engagement in Latin America, to the concern of Washington, which has reacted particularly strongly to several nations there recently ditching diplomatic ties with self-ruled Taiwan in favour of China.

Last month, US National Security Advisor John Bolton requested cooperation with El Salvador to counteract what he called the “predatory” expansion of China. El Salvador abandoned Taiwan last year.

Wang said that China-Latin America relations had achieved great progress and were not aimed at any “third party."

