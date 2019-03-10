Tens of thousands of "yellow vest" demonstrators marched in France Saturday, but the latest turnout figures suggest the movement is struggling to maintain momentum after nearly four months of protests.

The interior ministry put turnout across France at 28,600, the lowest since the movement began and a significant drop from last weekend's government estimate of 39,300.

While the movement regularly disputes the official figures, the numbers are a fraction of the 282,000 at the first march on November 17.

Small protests

Police headed off protesters who tried to set up a rally on the Champs de Mars, a large park in the centre of Paris.

A yellow jacket "flash mob" event at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport protested plans to privatise Aeroports de Paris, the body that manages the capital's airports.

And separately, about a thousand "pink jackets" -- nursery school assistants and care workers -- turned out in small demonstrations across France calling for better tax and benefit conditions for their work, said organisers.

Saturday's yellow vest demonstrations in several French cities also saw the clashes between police and a minority of protesters that have regularly marred the demonstrations.

One protester marching in the southwest city of Bordeaux, remained stoic, however.

"It's normal that the turnout is less strong," said Andre, one of a number of pensioners marching. "It's raining, it's poor weather, people have the right to stay at home with their family.

"There will be peaks and troughs, but it is going to continue."

Looking ahead

Organisers of the movement are already looking ahead to next weekend, which will mark four months of protests. Instead of the usually scattered rallies across France, they want demonstrators to converge on Paris.