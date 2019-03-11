More than 1,000 Algerian judges on Monday said they would refuse to oversee the country's election next month if President Abdelaziz Bouteflika contests it, in one of the biggest blows to the ailing leader since protests started more than two weeks ago.

In a statement, the judges added that they were forming anew association.

Bouteflika returned to Algeria on Sunday after undergoing medical treatment.

Protesters have rejected his offer to limit his term if he wins the vote.

He spent two weeks in a Swiss hospital while protesters have massed at home in the biggest threat to his 20-year rule.

Tens of thousands of Algerians of all social classes have protested over the past three weeks against Bouteflika's decision to stand in April's election.

In the clearest indication yet that the generals sympathise with them, the chief of staff said the military and the people had a united vision of the future, state TV reported.