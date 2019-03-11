A special investigator who looked into the abuse case in Germany's Ludge, in which at least 32 minors aged between 4 and 13 were exposed to sexual abuse, has discovered that during his investigation a police officer who has a criminal record for child pornography was still on duty.

The discovery came amid an ongoing investigation into crimes allegedly perpetrated by three suspects who are accused of sexually abusing 27 girls and 4 boys for almost a decade between 2008 and 2018.

The police officer in question was found guilty of possessing and procuring child pornography in 2011, according to a report published in Kolner Stadt- Anzeiger, a German media outlet, which cited the North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Ministry.

The prosecutor who filed the charges against the officer had asked the court to remove him from duty, yet the court handed down a relatively lenient judgment against the officer and decided that a demotion would be sufficient.

After the sentence was delivered, the officer was relegated and transferred to the Lippe district police department.

Ministry spokesperson confirmed that the officer remained on duty but added that the officer in question had no links to the Ludge case.

The latest incident involving a police officer is deemed by many as another negligence by the German authorities – following an array of scandals erupting one after another related to the Ludge case.

At least 31 children, aged four to 13 were exposed to sexual abuse between 2008 and 2018 at a campsite in Lugde, a town in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Three suspects were detained as part of the investigation into widespread child exploitation who were accused of perpetrating 1,000 individual offences against children.

The incident morphed into a scandal after it became public that the primary suspect of the investigation was given consent to adopt a minor from an orphanage – who later became another victim of the suspect's.