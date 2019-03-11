Britain's luxury sector, including names such as fashion house Burberry and car maker Bentley, could lose up to $8.9 billion in exports a year if the world's fifth largest economy crashes out of the European Union without a deal, research commissioned by the sector indicated.

The United Kingdom's tortuous crisis over EU membership is approaching its finale with an extraordinary array of options including a delay, a last-minute deal, a no-deal Brexit, a snap election or even another referendum.

Research commissioned by Walpole, the lobby group for the luxury industry, indicated that up to a fifth of British luxury exports would be at risk if the United Kingdom left without a deal on March 29.

"British luxury businesses are committed to staying in Britain, but we are losing patience with the government taking us to the knife edge of no-deal," said Helen Brocklebank, the CEO of Walpole.

"The cost to the UK economy in lost exports from British luxury will be nearly 7 billion pounds and we believe that money should be used to strengthen the country not diminish it.

We urge the government categorically to rule out no-deal exit."