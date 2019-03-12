US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday blamed Russia and Cuba for causing Venezuela’s crisis by supporting President Nicolas Maduro and said he had urged India not to help Maduro by buying Venezuelan oil.

His comments came after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Russian bank Evrofinance Mosnarbank for helping Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA evade US financial restrictions.

“This story is not complete without acknowledging the central role Cuba and Russia have played and continue to play in undermining the democratic dreams of the Venezuelan people and their welfare,” Pompeo told reporters.

The Trump administration has taken several steps in recent weeks to ratchet up pressure on Maduro and bolster Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the United States and several other states as the interim president.

However, Maduro, who has accused Guaido of a US-directed coup attempt, retains the backing of Russia and China as well as control of state institutions including the military.

Earlier on Monday, Pompeo met with India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at the State Department and among topics was India’s purchases of oil from Maduro’s government.

“We are asking the same thing of India as we are of every country: do not be the economic lifeline for the Maduro regime,” Pompeo said, declining to give specifics of the talks.

The Indian market is crucial for Venezuela’s economy. It has historically been the second-largest cash-paying customer for the OPEC country’s crude after the United States, which through sanctions against Maduro has handed control of much of the revenue to Guaido.