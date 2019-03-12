WORLD
North Macedonia president refuses to sign 11 bills under new name
The Republic of North Macedonia is facing a constitutional crisis over the country's name change as the outgoing president Gjorge Ivanov says he will not sign documents bearing the name of North Macedonia.
A girl points at the word "north" on the official website of the Macedonian government with the country's new name Republic of North Macedonia in Skopje, Macedonia, February 12, 2019. / Reuters Archive
March 12, 2019

The president of North Macedonia has refused to sign proclamation decrees for 11 bills approved by parliament with the country's new name, because he objects to the name change.

According to lawmakers, President Gjorge Ivanov's office informed them that he has "always acted in accordance with the solemn oath that he would protect the constitution and defend the interest of the Republic of Macedonia."

We spoke to Daniel Evrosimoski fromSkopje.

Ivanov's stance is a mere delaying tactic. If parliament votes for the legislation a second time, he has no right to refuse to sign.

Ivanov's second and final five-year term ends May 12.

He was a fierce opponent of the name change deal signed with Greece that ended Greek objections to North Macedonia joining NATO. He argues the deal violated the country's constitution.

