New Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has pardoned about 700 political prisoners who were jailed under his predecessor.

Tshisekedi signed the decree on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise he made earlier this month to do so during his first 100 days in office.

Among those set for release is Firmin Yangambi, who was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison on charges of being a threat to national security.