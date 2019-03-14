Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui said on Thursday that his new cabinet would be formed early next week and would start consultations to pick the chairman for a national conference on the political transition.

Ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has decided not to run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations.

Bedoui was appointed premier this week after his predecessor Ahmed Ouyahia resigned.

Bedoui, said he would form an inclusive and technocratic government that involved young Algerians who have been protesting to push for quick political changes.