Stabbing near London is far-right terrorism, UK police say
Stabbing near London is far-right terrorism, UK police say
A police cordon at the site of a stabbing incident in Barnsley, northern England on September 8, 2018. / AFP Archive
March 18, 2019

British police say a stabbing west of London on Saturday in which a man attacked a teenager with a baseball hat and knife while hurling racist abuse is being treated as a terrorist incident "inspired by the far-right."

A 50-year-old man from the village of Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and racially aggravated public order offences. 

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neil Basu, head of counter-terrorism policing, said Sunday that while the investigation was just beginning, the incident had "hallmarks of a terror event."

He added "police are committed to tackling all forms of toxic extremist ideology."

No further details were immediately available.

