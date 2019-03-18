Australia's controversial senator William Fraser Anning, 70, who was recently egged by a teenager for making hate-filled statements against Muslims, was born into a family of squatters, who forcibly usurped the land of Aboriginal people.

The research by the University of Queensland has revealed that his ancestors came to Australia in the mid-19th Century and occupied lands with no legal rights.

Anning’s family eventually secured a considerable amount of property by pastoral squatting and attacking Aboriginal campsites. The violence eventually forced many native Australians to either flee or work for them.

William Fraser Anning was an independent senator until June 2018 when he joined the Katter’s Australian Party (KAP). He was expelled from the KAP in just four months for delivering hate speeches against immigrants.

With his far-right and anti-immigration political stance, Anning had been critical of immigration policies that allow Muslims to migrate.

He also blamed New Zealand's immigration policy for Friday's terror attacks on two mosques which left at least 50 dead and dozens injured.