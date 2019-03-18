WORLD
Egged by a teenager, racist Australian senator has colonial roots
Australian white supremacist senator William Fraser Anning’s ancestors were British colonisers of Australia in the mid-19th Century, grabbing the land of native Aboriginal people.
Senator Fraser Anning speaks during a news conference in Brisbane, Australia, March 18, 2019. / Reuters
March 18, 2019

Australia's controversial senator William Fraser Anning, 70, who was recently egged by a teenager for making hate-filled statements against Muslims, was born into a family of squatters, who forcibly usurped the land of Aboriginal people

The research by the University of Queensland has revealed that his ancestors came to Australia in the mid-19th Century and occupied lands with no legal rights.

Anning’s family eventually secured a considerable amount of property by pastoral squatting and attacking Aboriginal campsites. The violence eventually forced many native Australians to either flee or work for them.

William Fraser Anning was an independent senator until June 2018 when he joined the Katter’s Australian Party (KAP). He was expelled from the KAP in just four months for delivering hate speeches against immigrants.

With his far-right and anti-immigration political stance, Anning had been critical of immigration policies that allow Muslims to migrate. 

He also blamed New Zealand's immigration policy for Friday's terror attacks on two mosques which left at least 50 dead and dozens injured.

Anning has also called the perpetrators who attacked South African farms “subhuman” is another speech. 

He generally describes Muslims as “third world criminals” on his Twitter account. He aggressively propagates racist ideas such as deporting immigrants from Australia.

In August 2018, Anning used the term “final solution” in calling for a revival of a “White Australia” restrictive immigration policy in a speech to parliament.

Anning said Muslims were responsible for acts of terror and crime and were dependent on welfare, a claim that is out of step with reality.  Australian census data shows Muslims account for less than three percent of Australia’s population.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull quickly condemned Anning by saying: “We reject, we condemn racism in any form, and the remarks by Senator Anning are justly condemned and rejected by us all.”

SOURCE:TRT World
