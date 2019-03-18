A former Pennsylvania paediatrician was sentenced on Monday to at least 79 years in prison for sexually assaulting 31 children, most of them patients, as his now-adult victims blasted not only their abuser but the system that let him get away with it for so long.

Dr. Johnnie Barto of Johnstown was sentenced on dozens of criminal counts, including aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors said he spent decades abusing children in the exam room at his pediatric practice in western Pennsylvania and at local hospitals, having opted to become a paediatrician so he'd have a ready supply of victims.

He typically abused prepubescent girls. One was an infant.

"I grieve for the little girl I should have been, for the childhood I should've had. I grieve for all the children you hurt," Erika Brosig, who was sexually abused at age 13, said at Barto's sentencing.

Brosig and 18 other people gave victim impact statements Monday, both in person and through a prosecutor, describing their pain and hurt.

Barto's wife, Linda Barto, was among them.

"He has been lying to me about everything for all of the 52 years I have known him. He spent his whole sinister life lying and sneaking around, so he could carry on his abuse uninterrupted," she said. She said her heart was heavy for the victims.

Community support

Authorities had a chance to stop Barto in 2000 when he appeared before the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine on administrative charges that he molested two young girls in the 1990s. But regulators threw out the case and allowed him to keep practising medicine, saying the allegations were "incongruous to his reputation."

Barto was a beloved paediatrician in Johnstown — and an elected school board member — with hundreds of supporters who flatly disbelieved he was a paedophile. Such was the community's support that ribbons were distributed and worn at a high school football game as he fought the allegations in the 1990s.

After the medical board cleared him, Barto felt "invincible," he later told authorities. And he continued molesting. Barto, now 71, went on to violate at least a dozen more young patients before his arrest in January 2018, according to the state attorney general's office.