Cyclone winds and floods that swept across southeastern Africa affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disaster recorded in the southern hemisphere, UN officials said on Tuesday.

Rescue crews are still struggling to reach victims five days after Cyclone Idai raced in at speeds of up to 170 kph from the Indian Ocean into Mozambique, then its inland neighbours Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Aid groups said many survivors were trapped in remote areas, surrounded by wrecked roads, flattened buildings and submerged villages.

“There's a sense from people on the ground that the world still really hasn't caught on to how severe this disaster is,” Matthew Cochrane, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told a UN briefing in Geneva.

“The full horror, the full impact is only going to emerge over coming days,” he added.

Death toll mounts to 200 in Mozambique

Mozambique's president Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday said the death toll surged to more than 200 in the country.

On Monday he had flown over some of the worst-hit zones, seen bodies floating in rivers and estimated more than 1,000 people may have died there.

The cyclone hit land near Mozambique's port of Beira on Thursday and moved inland throughout the weekend, leaving heavy rains in its wake on Tuesday.

Studies of satellite images suggested 1.7 million people were in the path of the cyclone in Mozambique and another 920,000 affected in Malawi, Herve Verhoosel, senior spokesman at the UN World Food Programme said. It gave no figures for Zimbabwe.