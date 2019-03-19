Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic will face UN appeals judges on Wednesday for a ruling that will end one of the highest profile legal battles stemming from the Balkan wars of the 1990s that saw the collapse of the former Yugoslavia.

Karadzic, 73, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2016 after being convicted of genocide for the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces.

He was also found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for being the political mastermind behind a campaign of ethnic cleansing that saw Croats and Muslims driven from Serb-claimed areas of Bosnia.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence and a second genocide conviction for his alleged role in a policy of targeting non-Serbs across Bosnia in the early years of the war. Karadzic meanwhile is appealing against his conviction.

Nura Begovic, who lost 16 relatives in the Bosnian war, is hoping for the maximum jail term.

“Nobody can return our loved ones but [a life sentence] would mean there is at least some justice,” said Begovic, whose brother's remains were identified in a DNA laboratory at the International Commission for Missing People in The Hague last month after being recovered from a mass grave.