New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that new gun laws would be drafted within days following Friday’s terrorist attacks that left at least 50 people dead at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

“Within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer,” Ardern said at a news conference after her cabinet reached, in principle, decisions on gun reform laws in the wake of New Zealand’s worst ever mass shooting.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who previously supported existing gun laws, also pointed that he will stand behind the change.

"The reality is that after 1pm on Friday, our world changed forever and so will our laws," Peters added.

David Tipple, the owner of gun shop Gun City, said the terrorist had legally bought four weapons and ammunition online from it between December 2017 and March 2018, but it did not sell him the high-powered weapon used in the massacre.

“The MSSA, military-style automatic, reportedly used by the alleged gunman was not purchased from Gun City. Gun City did not sell him an MSSA, only A-category firearms,” Tipple told a news conference in Christchurch.

Under New Zealand gun laws, A-category weapons can be semi-automatic but limited to seven shots. Live-streamed video of a gunman in one of the mosques showed a semi-automatic weapon with a large magazine.

In the country with a population of five million, there are an estimated 1.5 million private weapons. Nearly one in three people has a private gun.