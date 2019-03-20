Two purported Catalans who were trained by the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Syria threatened to point their guns at Spain after they returned to Catalonia, according to Spanish media outlets.

Viral footage uploaded at the end of January showed a man and a woman threatening to act on their terrorist training against their country once they returned from Syria.

The masked individuals spoke in the Catalan language, stating that they were fighting alongside groups which "fight for the independence of Catalonia."

Bearing arms throughout the video and presenting themselves as "internationalists" in reference to the International Brigades that came to Spain during the Spanish Civil War against dictator Francisco Franco who ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975.

The Spanish National Intelligence Center said it took the threats seriously, announcing that it had launched an investigation to identify the suspects.

Threat to Spain