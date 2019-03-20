You can read the 74-page manifesto written by the Christchurch mosque shooter, but that’s what he wants you to do. It’s impossible to separate the misdirection from the trolling, from the lies. It’s a work of fiction, and you’re not likely to learn much about the root of white supremacy.

But another letter written by a white supremacist murderer provides a much clearer window into the mind of a person that carries out racist violence. Unlike the Christchurch killer, he did not intend for the general public, or even a coven of Internet trolls on 8chan, to read what he wrote.

“To my brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ our savior and Lord, my name is John D. Carothers and I believe the Bible is about white people and for white people,” Carothers wrote from prison to a white supremacist group, from which he also requested a study bible.

“I am in Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man. I set him on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head.”

Carothers, 53, a white American man from Tennessee, burned a black man to death on March 17, 2018, pouring lighter fluid on him while he slept. His victim, Robert Miller, 40, was a person under the care of Carrothers, who was then working as a home health aide at a veterans’ residence in Murfreesboro, a town outside Nashville.

Miller died from his burns ten days later.

When he first committed the crime, Carothers act of violence seemed to lack a motive. Once the letter was intercepted by authorities, the story garnered a brief flash of attention, as the horrific act gained a wider, even more, disturbing meaning.

Although crudely composed, Carothers’ letter provides a startlingly simple calculus for white supremacist thought. The Bible is “about white people and for white people.”