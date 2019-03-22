On Friday, March 15th the world woke up to the news of a terrorist attack in New Zealand, where an Australian man, identifying as Brenton Tarrant, allegedly stormed into two separate mosques and gunned down 51 Muslim worshippers as they prepared for Friday prayers, live-streaming the massacre on his Facebook account.

In his manifesto, which he emailed to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern minutes before the attack began, Tarrant spews anti-Muslim, anti-migration and other white nationalist tropes, re-stating what those who adhere to this ideology see as the need to “crush immigration and deport those invaders already living on our soil” for the sake of the survival of the ‘white race’.

In reference to violent historical episodes such as the Crusades, the Reconquista of Spain and the 1683 Ottoman siege of Vienna, among others, Tarrant states: “The present is a gift from the those in our past”, as he goes on to condemn what he sees as the liberal political orientation of Western states by writing: “Your ancestors did not sweat, bleed and die in the name of a multicultural, egalitarian nation.”

Tarrant’s terrorism was not committed in a vacuum. Increasing in intensity following the September 11th attacks, years of institutional and governmental discourse in the West, fuelled by the multi-billion dollar security industry, has fed into the re-emergence of an ethno-nationalism that is ultimately rooted in the national mythologies of Europe and its settler-colonial successor states and stimulated by a perceived economic and social malaise.

New Zealand and Australia, where the alleged shooter called home, are no exception. As Jason Wilson wrote recently in the Guardian, “Australian racism did not, of course, begin in 2001. The country was settled by means of a genocidal frontier war, and commenced its independent existence with the exclusion of non-white migrants. White nationalism was practically Australia’s founding doctrine.”

In New Zealand’s case, historian WP Morell’s interpretation of the history of New Zealand’s growth of national consciousness and ‘manhood’ as being rooted on the ‘bloody slopes of Gallipoli in 1915’, is indicative of the fact that New Zealand’s founding sense of self, is itself rooted in bloody battle against 'the Turk’ and has a deep sense of racism embedded within its national mythology.

In Australia’s case in particular, we have seen the emergence of a discourse, not only from the extreme fringes but increasingly from the mainstream, that is centred on the notion of the discourse of ‘our land’.

Much of orientalist scholarship has more often than not framed Muslims as dogmatic, potentially violent and inherently unreasonable. One particular orientalist trope that is relevant here is the positing of religion - Semitic religion in particular (i.e. Judaism and Islam) - as the antipathy of progress and therefore of modernity.

This plays very much into the hands of those who have sought to securitise and surveil Muslim communities because of what they view as the essential threat that they pose.