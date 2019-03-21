Britain’s Labour Party has adopted the working definition of Islamophobia produced by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) at the end of last year.

In adopting the definition, Jennie Formby, the General Secretary of the Labour Party said: “I’m proud that Labour’s NEC adopted the working definition of #Islamophobia produced by the APPG on British Muslims. We must tackle Islamophobia, build a common understanding of its cause and consequences and express solidarity with Muslim communities.”

The APPG spent more than two years speaking to academics and civil society organisations before adopting the following definition: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness."

The adoption by the Labour Party puts it at odds with the ruling Conservative Party which has so far failed to adopt a working definition of Islamophobia.

The APPG in its report criticised Theresa May’s government for not doing enough to tackle Islamophobia saying: “There has been no attempt to adopt a definition of Islamophobia by Government despite recognising the significant impact the problem has on British Muslim communities.”

The Labour MP and Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, Naz Shah, also recently called out the Conservative Party response to Islamophobia citing its refusal to “listen and deny the problem exists let alone accept the need for any inquiry.”

Shah, who is also the Vice Chairman of the APPG which produced the working definition, has also called the refusal by the Conservatives to come to terms with discrimination in their party as “disgraceful”.

The Conservative member of the House of Lords and former Conservative Party chairman Sayeeda Warsi has spoken out against the deeply rooted Islamophobia in her party.

Citing the London mayoral campaign of 2016, which saw the Conservative nominee Zac Goldsmith use Islamophobic rhetoric against his Labour rival Sadiq Khan, Warsi said that it “clearly showed me that there is a strand within the party for whom Islamophobia is a deliberate political strategy - and that breaks my heart".