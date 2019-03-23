Pakistan wants peace with India and they should focus on health and education, the Pakistani president said on Saturday during a parade to show off its military might following a tense standoff between the nuclear-armed neighbours over disputed Kashmir.

Conflict between the rivals erupted last month following a suicide bomb attack carried out by a Kashmiri man but claimed by Pakistan-based and proscribed militant group Jaish-e-Muhammad that killed over 40 paramilitary police in India-administered Kashmir.

"We do not believe in war and want to solve problems through dialogue," President Arif Alvi said in his Pakistani Republic Day speech.

"Instead of war we should focus on education and health."

Tensions and dogfights

Pakistani warplanes engaged in a dogfight with Indian aircraft over Kashmir on February 27, a day after a raid by Indian jets on what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan.

Pakistan rejects India's claim of targeting militants and instead maintains several forest trees were damaged in the raid.

In their first such clash since their last war, in 1971, Pakistan downed an Indian plane and captured its pilot after he ejected over Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The pilot was later released by Pakistan as a peace gesture.

The president said India had blamed Pakistan for the suicide-bomb attack without evidence, which he said was irresponsible.

Saturday's military parade included an air show featuring the Pakistani-built JF-17 fighter jet. One of the aircraft shot down the Indian plane last month.