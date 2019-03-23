Gunmen stormed a government building in Somalia's capital after a suicide car bombing on Saturday, killing at least 15 people including the country's deputy labour minister, police said, in the latest attack by Al Shabab militants in the Horn of Africa nation.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the minister, Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla, was killed in his ground-floor office shortly after gunmen stormed the building in Mogadishu.

Somali security forces exchanged fire with at least five militants who stormed the government facility.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least 10 other people wounded. The site is not far from the headquarters of the Somali intelligence agency.

A similar attack targeting a busy area in Mogadishu at the end of February killed at least 24 people.

That attack also began with a pair of car bombs exploding in a popular area of Mogadishu where Somalis were relaxing at restaurants.