Seven of Thailand's political parties led by one ousted from power in a military coup said Wednesday that they believed they won enough seats in the recent general election to form the next government.

The announcement came amid concerns about potential irregularities in Sunday's vote, the first since a 2014 coup, and before a full preliminary vote count has even been released. Official results aren't due until May.

The leader of the Pheu Thai party, which headed the last elected government, and the leaders of five other parties held a news conference to say they believed they had won more than 250 seats in the 500-seat lower house.

They said another smaller had also agreed to join their potential government.

"Today, we hold the fact that parties on the side of democracy have received majority support from the people, although figures are not stable yet," Pheu Thai's Sudarat Keyuraphan said.

The Election Commission, appointed by the ruling junta's hand-picked legislature, delayed the release of a full preliminary vote count on election night and then again on Monday. The commission has now said it will release its final preliminary results on Friday.