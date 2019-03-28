US Energy Secretary Rick Perry has approved six secret authorisations by companies to sell nuclear power technology and assistance to Saudi Arabia, according to a copy of a document seen by Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

The Trump administration has quietly pursued a wider deal on sharing US nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia, which aims to build at least two nuclear power plants.

Several countries including the United States, South Korea and Russia are in competition for that deal, and the winners are expected to be announced later this year by Saudi Arabia.

Perry's approvals, known as Part 810 authorisations, allow companies to do preliminary work on nuclear power ahead of any deal but not ship equipment that would go into a plant, a source with knowledge of the agreements said on condition of anonymity.

The approvals were first reported by the Daily Beast.

Secret approvals

The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said in the document that the companies had requested that the Trump administration keep the approvals secret.

"In this case, each of the companies which received a specific authorisation for (Saudi Arabia) have provided us written request that their authorisation be withheld from public release," the NNSA said in the document.

In the past, the Energy Department made previous Part 810 authorisations available for the public to read at its headquarters.

A Department of Energy official said the requests contained proprietary information and that the authorisations went through a multi-agency approval process.

Concerns

Many US lawmakers are concerned that sharing nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia could eventually lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.